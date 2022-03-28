ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Lazer Star Lights now hiring production assembly assistant

By Access Publishing
 1 day ago
Full-time position paying $17 – $20 per hour

Lazer Star Lights is looking for a production and assembly individual. Responsibilities include following directions from the Fabrication Lead, setting up and tearing down of an assembly job. Keeping work areas clean and organized. Assembling lighting products and accessories. The ability to pack an order and ship said order. This is a very broad job that requires someone who can wear multiple hats.

Successful candidates will be eager to learn skill sets they may not have. The position requires the use of hand tools and includes drilling, cutting, grinding, and assembly. The ideal candidate must be able to use small hand tools, be computer literate in Microsoft Office, experience with shipping software like UPS and FedEx are a plus. Must be able to stand through the day, lift up to 75lbs and multitask. Forklift experience is also A++.

Some days are cleaning and setting up for production and some days are full of pedal-to-the-metal work boxing and shipping orders that were just assembled.

Full time position, paying $17-$20 per hour, depending on experience.

Contact Ryan Paine, Operations Director at (805) 226-8200 x 201 or email ryan@lazerstarlights.com.

Paso Robles, CA
City offering limited number of senior downtown parking permits

With permit, seniors can park in any paid parking space downtown without additional payment. – The City of Paso Robles will be offering 500 annual senior downtown parking permits starting March 28, 2022, to residents of Paso Robles. Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30. Permits are valid from April 1 – to March 31. With the permit, seniors can park in any paid parking space downtown without additional payment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Cal Poly’s Strategic Business Services earns achievement of excellence award

Cal Poly was one of 13 universities to earn the award. – The National Procurement Institute for leading procurement practices recently recognized Cal Poly’s Strategic Business Services with the prestigious Achievement of Excellence in Procurement award. Organizations considered for this award are judged on various categories, including process efficiency, technology implementation, professional certification, and innovation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vintage Sidecar, British Cars & Recycled Treasures show returns April 22

– Collectors, dealers, crafters, and garden enthusiasts are invited to participate in the recycled treasures portion of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Vintage Sidecar, Recycled Treasures, Pre-1950 Motorcycles & Vintage British Cars event on Saturday, April 22, in the downtown city park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spaces are approximately 15 feet by 15 feet and cost $60 each. Admission to the event is free to the public.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles, CA
