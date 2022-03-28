Lazer Star Lights now hiring production assembly assistant

Full-time position paying $17 – $20 per hour

– Lazer Star Lights is looking for a production and assembly individual. Responsibilities include following directions from the Fabrication Lead, setting up and tearing down of an assembly job. Keeping work areas clean and organized. Assembling lighting products and accessories. The ability to pack an order and ship said order. This is a very broad job that requires someone who can wear multiple hats.

Successful candidates will be eager to learn skill sets they may not have. The position requires the use of hand tools and includes drilling, cutting, grinding, and assembly. The ideal candidate must be able to use small hand tools, be computer literate in Microsoft Office, experience with shipping software like UPS and FedEx are a plus. Must be able to stand through the day, lift up to 75lbs and multitask. Forklift experience is also A++.

Some days are cleaning and setting up for production and some days are full of pedal-to-the-metal work boxing and shipping orders that were just assembled.

Full time position, paying $17-$20 per hour, depending on experience.

Contact Ryan Paine, Operations Director at (805) 226-8200 x 201 or email ryan@lazerstarlights.com.