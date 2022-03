On the track, ESA’s Ayden Brown is the defending Class B MVP, after winning state titles in the 200, 400 and 800 meter races as a junior. "I was not really expecting to do that well just because it was so many races, back to back," Brown explained. "But I ended up (earning personal records) in every single event. I don't know what got into me I guess I was just determined."

