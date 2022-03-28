ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Man’s Opinion: The Devil Came North to Georgia

By Bill Crane
 1 day ago
Former President Donald Trump Rallies Supporters In Georgia COMMERCE, GA - MARCH 26: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

With an apology, and acknowledgment of this parody to Charlie Daniels.

The Devil came north to Georgia and he was looking for some polls to steal

He was in a bind, and might of lost his mind

All while still shoutin’, “Stop the Steal!”

When he came across a young man choppin’ wood and havin’ some deep thought

The devil then Trumped up on a hickory stump

And said, Guv, let me tell you what

I guess you didn’t know it cause I’m Major Player too

And if you’d care to take a dare, I’ve got a guy name of Perdue

I’ll bet this whole southern hellhole against other people’s gold

That I can lie them into hatin’ on you...

Former President Donald Trump returned to Commerce, Georgia on Saturday, March 26th, making the latest stop on his Myths and Enchantment Tales Non-Victory Tour.

And even as Mr. Trump’s closest advisors recognize that even his newest string of conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 Georgia Presidential contest is starting to run out of gas with all but his most ardent supporters, the former President is doubling down and now trotting out a whole new pack of untruths, just in time for the Georgia GOP primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The President has endorsed seven candidates for Georgia offices, with former U.S. Senator David Perdue and football hero Herschel Walker topping the Trump slate. I typically don’t forecast this far out, but Advance and Absentee ballots begin being cast in just six weeks, and based on current polling trends, only Walker appears likely to win the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate outright, with potentially two/three other Trump endorsees having a more than decent chance of getting into a runoff. The former and still popular President (among many GOP voters) may well go one for seven here in the Peach State.

Trump is leading similar rounds of state party GOP infighting and circular firing squads in several other states at the same time, during a Mid-Term election year and season where President Joe Biden and the National Democratic Party are in many ways operating as if they are walking wounded. Yet, instead of focusing on that disarray, runaway inflation, and a difficult to discern foreign/national defense policy path, the former President appears more intent on settling old scores and dividing his claimed political party than in actually winning General Elections this fall.

And this Commerce visit was preceded by a fresh pack of lies, this time intended to sabotage the Georgia Mental Health Parity Act (HB 1013). President Trump and his acolytes have taken to State Senate hearings for the bill, which passed the Georgia House 177-3, with near-unanimous and bipartisan support, attacking the bill as a RINO Trojan Horse, forcing insurers to fund sex-reassignment surgeries, counseling, and related hormone therapies and decriminalizing pedophilia into a medical condition, versus a crime. Those charges, as well as three pages of others against the proposed legislation, are all untrue.

The much needed $29-million aimed at improving mental health and addiction recovery support services across the state has the solid endorsement of (among others) – Childrens’ Healthcare of Atlanta, Emory Healthcare, WellStar Health Systems, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, as well as one incumbent Governor named Brian Kemp, who has also said of the revamp for mental health care… It’s time.

That boy said, My name’s Briiine...and while it might be a sin,

I’ll take your bet, which you’re gonna regret

Cause I’m the only one who’s proven that Stacey Abrams cannot win...

Mr. President, as we know that running again for the White House in 2024 remains high on your list, you might want to consider working more on your tan and golf game down in Mar-a-Lago for a while. Remember, after a tough loss and tight race for the White House against then-U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy in 1960, former V.P. Richard Nixon, Nixon stepped away (after also losing the Governor’s race in California) took some time off from politics, and later came back tan, rested and ready to take the White House in 1968.

Keep on feeding and acting cray-cray, and there are several much less pleasant trajectories that may yet lie ahead of you. You can grab some good barbecue while you are in Commerce. Safe flight home sir.

One Opinion, Vlog # 11, “Daylight Forever!”

©2022 Cox Media Group

