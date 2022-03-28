ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eupora, MS

Eupora under boil water alert

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - The town of Eupora is under a...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Utilities issues a precautionary boil water notice

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utilities Department would like to notify customers that water will be shut off from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Monday, March 21 due to a scheduled water main tie-in. The department has issued a precautionary boil water notice for the following day, Tuesday, March 22, after the water has been restored for the following locations:
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Public Utilities issues boil water advisory

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Public Utilities issued a boil water advisory for parts of Brunswick County. The water consumers of Brunswick County Public Utilities located southwest of Shallotte, between Shallotte and South Carolina, are experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages. Water customers of the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Lancaster, Chester Counties

>Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Lancaster, Chester Counties. (Lancaster, PA) -- Officials with Pennsylvania American utility company says people in Chester and Lancaster Counties should still boil their water. The recommendation to 14-thousand 500 customers comes after the company's Rock Run Water Treatment Plant near Coatesville experienced a lower-than-normal chlorine change at the water plant over the weekend. A spokeswoman for the company says they hope to lift boil water advisory sometime Monday if tests are favorable.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Eupora, MS
KATC News

Parts of Lake Charles to lose water on Thursday; boil order to follow

On Thursday, March 17, 2022, a temporary disruption of water service is planned for several streets in the area of the West Prien Lake Road widening project. The shut off is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately eight (8) hours. The shut off is necessary to allow contractors to complete a water line relocation and the necessary tie-ins.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WJTV 12

12-year-old recovered from Alabama lake after backpack seen in water

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic investigation is underway as the body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening.   Eufaula police Chief Steve Watkins reports a 911 call was made at 1724hrs reporting a school book bag was observed floating in the water near the Barbour Creek Boat Ramp dock.   […]
EUFAULA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtva
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Four men arrested for robbery at Alcorn State University

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery that happened at Alcorn State University. According to Claiborne County deputies, witnesses said four individuals jumped out of a white Chevrolet Tahoe and robbed them of their car keys, wallets, money and cell phones in the Medgar Evers […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a wreck on Friday morning on Old Highway 15. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the single-car wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m. The driver, an adult woman, reportedly struck a culvert before hitting a tree.
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJTV 12

Woman dies, man injured in I-55 crash in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman died and a Magee man was injured in a car crash on I-55 in Hinds County on Monday, March 21. The crash happened after 9:00 a.m. Investigators with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Jerry Hammond, 44, was driving northbound on I-55 when his 2007 Saturn Ion […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Woman killed after vehicle drives off I-55 and overturns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman died Monday morning when a vehicle drove off the interstate. It happened around 9:15 on I-55 in Hinds County. That’s when a 2007 Saturn Ion, which was driven by Jerry Hammond, 44, of Magee ran off the road and overturned. Gigi Love, 42,...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested in Pike County on multiple charges

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested two suspects on Wednesday, March 23 after receiving calls of suspicious activity on Boyanton Road. A witness stated they saw a man and a woman trespassing at an unoccupied camp. They were later seen leaving on a golf cart carrying away items. According to deputies, the […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Two found dead in Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — Two people were found dead in a Jackson neighborhood. JPD found the bodies around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Locksley Drive at Forest Avenue. Police said after shots were reportedly fired in the avenue, they responded and saw a white car in the street with the passenger door open.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy