Jolon, CA

Take a step back in time at Mission San Antonio de Padua

By Reporter Jackie Iddings
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
Celebrate the mission’s 250-year legacy at April 9 Mission Days

– Celebrate the April 9 Mission Days at Mission San Antonio de Padua in Jolon, Calif., and take a step back in time to enjoy music, dancing, crafts, vaqueros, blacksmiths, acorn grinding, weaving and more. Admission and parking is $20 per car. Food is available for $15 per plate, water, and soft drinks for $1, no outside food or alcohol.

Mission San Antonio was established by Father Junipero Serra in July 1771 and registered as a Historical Landmark in 1936. Secluded in a picturesque valley in the Santa Lucia Mountains, the mission remains the most remote in California. The first mission inhabitants were the founding Franciscan padres and the Salinan people who provided labor to build it. Over the years more buildings were added, being the first in Alta California to use a Spanish clay tile roof. The padres created an extensive aqueduct system, tended crops and vineyards, produced wine, raised animals on six ranchos and were fairly self-reliant.

Although rancheros occupied the region during the mission era and when Mexico controlled the region, those land grants spanned thousands of acres, leaving the mission still isolated. While Spain, Mexico and the United States battled for territory, events of the times brought more settlers. Descendants of the original Salinans and pioneering families still live in the area. Mission San Antonio is the only mission surrounded by a military reservation. Fort Hunter Liggett Military Reservation began training troops in 1941 on land acquired from Randolph Hearst.

Visit this remote, tranquil mission for a step back into history and to enjoy the upcoming Mission Days. A destination for retreats, tours, Sunday mass and more, Mission San Antonio is an outstanding example of early mission life. Mission Days is just one of many events held at the mission. Although some were on hold during the past two years, many are returning in 2022. Visit missionsanantonio.net for upcoming events.

Mission San Antonio de Padua is located at the end of Mission Road, near the Fort Hunter Liggett headquarters in Jolon, CA. For directions and more information about hours, events, retreats and mass visit missionsanantonio.net or call (832) 385-4478, ext. 17.

