Julius Randle's Status For Bulls-Knicks Game

Julius Randle is not on the injury report for the New York Knicks against the Chicago Bulls.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening in Manhattan, and for the game one of their best players is not on the injury report.

Julius Randle, who missed three straight games with a quad injury, returned to the lineup on Sunday against the Pistons.

He is not even on the injury report for Monday, so he will again be in the lineup for the Knicks.

Randle has done well against the Bulls this season (see tweet below from Pat O'Keefe of News12BK.

The Knicks come into the game as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-42 record in 75 games.

