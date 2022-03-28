Deputies investigating man shot and killed near food truck in East L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – A man was killed Sunday night in East Los Angeles, deputies said.

It happened in the 5500 block of Whittier Boulevard around 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

A fight ensued between the man and the suspect, when the suspect drew out his gun, deputies told CBS L.A. The victim also drew out his gun and shots were fired.

After the victim was shot, the suspect escaped in a “dark-colored pickup.”

The sheriff’s department told City News Service the shooting is being investigated as gang-related.

A description of the suspect has not been provided.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

