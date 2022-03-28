ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Deputies investigating man shot and killed near food truck in East L.A.

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YF4x_0es8Xvyo00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – A man was killed Sunday night in East Los Angeles, deputies said.

It happened in the 5500 block of Whittier Boulevard around 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

A fight ensued between the man and the suspect, when the suspect drew out his gun, deputies told CBS L.A. The victim also drew out his gun and shots were fired.

After the victim was shot, the suspect escaped in a “dark-colored pickup.”

The sheriff’s department told City News Service the shooting is being investigated as gang-related.

A description of the suspect has not been provided.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 1

CKaspër Florencia Trece
1d ago

How do the police know what happened but they don’t have a description of the suspect?

Reply
3
Related
Bakersfield Now

Man shot and killed in central Bakersfield, BPD investigating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening in central Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just before 5:15 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of California Avenue and P Street regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man who was shot multiple times with injuries. Medical aid was performed on the man but he was pronounced dead prior to his arrival at a nearby hospital.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX59

Man shot, killed near 38th and Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday. Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
East Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Food Truck#Cbs L A#City News Service#Department#Homicide Bureau#Knx News
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in Roseland late Sunday. At 5:14 p.m., the man – age unknown – was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of East 111th Street. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
Fontana Herald News

Fontana woman is killed in incident in Upland

A pedestrian from Fontana was killed in an incident in Upland on March 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division. At 3:52 a.m., officers with Upland Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Arrow Route. The 40-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene at 4:05...
UPLAND, CA
KTLA

Police shut down illegal casino in Pomona

An illegal gambling casino in Pomona was shut down this week after authorities were tipped off. Officers served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at 1067 E. Mission Blvd., after receiving several citizen complaints and anonymous tips about suspicious activity on the property, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release. Inside the location, police […]
POMONA, CA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man, 71, killed in 4-vehicle crash. Deputies investigating other driver.

THONOTOSASSA — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 71-year-old Tampa man in a four-car collision last month on two-lane Morris Bridge Road. Damyantiben Kanani was a front-seat passenger in a southbound Honda CRV carrying five people when it was struck by a northbound Jeep Grand Cherokee trying to pass another car, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a search warrant affidavit.
TAMPA, FL
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy