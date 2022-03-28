One Arizona City Among The Greatest Summertime Lake Towns

Photo: Getty Images

Temperatures are heating up and people are getting the travel bug once again. If you don't have time to travel out of the state, the no worries. One town right here in Arizona landed on Thrillist's list of the "Greatest Summertime Lake Towns."

The website states, "Here are 20 of our favorite towns for a lakeside getaway. No sharks. No riptides. Just heaven on calm waters that will be waiting for us whenever a weekend getaway becomes a viable option again."

Lake Havasu City in Arizona made it onto the list. Thrillist explains what makes the lake town so great:

"Lake Havasu is perhaps the best party lake in the country . Remember spending spring break hopping from boat to boat by day, then jumping into a pool at a club fully clothed at night, because by then what was the difference? Exactly, me neither. So it's no surprise that the city sitting on its shores and sharing its name would soak up some of that greatness."

Click here to check out the full list of America's greatest summertime lake towns.