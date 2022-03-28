ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Orlando Magic in Ohio on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Cavs against the Magic can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Jarrett Allen, Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade have all been ruled out for the game.

The Cavs come into the night as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-33 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

