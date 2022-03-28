Arkansas deputies arrest man selling meth from city truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sheriff deputies from Mississippi County, Arkansas have arrested a man for selling drugs out of a city vehicle, according to a press release.



Deputies from the Sheriff’s Drug Task Force said they received a tip that Brandon Hicks was selling methamphetamines out of a City of Blytheville Waste Water vehicle.



The officers initiated a traffic stop once they noticed Hicks was not wearing a seat belt. Deputies said due to Hicks being on parole, they searched his vehicle.



Deputies found 5 hydrocodone pills, one loaded sawed-off 16 gauge shotgun (serial number had been removed), a pipe for smoking methamphetamine, 8.4 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Image courtesy of the Mississippi County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Department / Drug Task Force

Brandon Hicks has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by certain person, and no seat belt.



Hicks was issued a $25,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.