ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, AR

Arkansas deputies arrest man selling meth from city truck

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGPSt_0es8XkW300

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sheriff deputies from Mississippi County, Arkansas have arrested a man for selling drugs out of a city vehicle, according to a press release.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Drug Task Force said they received a tip that Brandon Hicks was selling methamphetamines out of a City of Blytheville Waste Water vehicle.

The officers initiated a traffic stop once they noticed Hicks was not wearing a seat belt. Deputies said due to Hicks being on parole, they searched his vehicle.

Deputies found 5 hydrocodone pills, one loaded sawed-off 16 gauge shotgun (serial number had been removed), a pipe for smoking methamphetamine, 8.4 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Mother charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself to death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8MPu_0es8XkW300
Image courtesy of the Mississippi County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Department / Drug Task Force

Brandon Hicks has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by certain person, and no seat belt.

Hicks was issued a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 8

WREG
WREG

24K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
WREG

Two charged after guns, drugs found in car, rectum

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns after a crash in South Memphis. Police attempted to stop a gray Infiniti G37X without tags in the area of Madison and Cleveland around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon. They say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers followed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KATV

Twenty-two arrests made in early morning drug operation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Twenty-two suspects were arrested in West Memphis early Wednesday morning in the third phase of an ongoing federal drug investigation. Operation "Money Don't Sleep" is an investigation initiated in 2015 by the DEA Little Rock District Office and the West Memphis Police Department aimed at lowering violent crime stemming from the distribution of illegal drugs.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
WREG

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Blytheville, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Mississippi County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Dog finds meth during walk outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog out for a walk in Craighead County found something highly illegal - nearly four ounces of meth. According to an incident report, officer Brock Mcfarlin was dispatched to 7379 Highway 141 in reference to found drugs.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Arkansas Sheriff
MyArkLaMiss

Narcotics investigation in Louisiana leads to confiscation of a dozen firearms, 50 grams of suspected meth and marijuana

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – A recent investigation into reported illegal narcotics activity led to the arrest of four people in Concordia Parish. Marvin Morehead, Tiffany Morehead, Ann Chodyrew and Joseph Bonnette were arrested and booked into the Concordia Parish Jail. Earlier this month, “the CPSO Narcotics Unit had the occasion to investigate numerous cases of […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

WREG

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy