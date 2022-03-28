ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Chart Wars: Why Bitfarms, Hut 8 Stocks Look Set For Continuation As Bitcoin Soars

By Melanie Schaffer
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Bitfarms showed strong growth when it printed its fourth-quarter earnings. Hut 8 opened higher Monday, but big bearish volume knocked it down to a new low-of-day. Bitfarms, Ltd BITF and Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT skyrocketed up 20% and 13.5%, respectively, at one point on Monday, in reaction to Bitcoin BTC/USD,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Hut 8 Mining Corp Hut#Bitcoin Btc Usd#Bitfarms And Hut 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
US News and World Report

7 Stocks That Soar in a Recession

These recession-proof stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in 2008 and 2020. Consider these defensive stocks during a market downturn. With the economy struggling to recover from two years of pandemic and facing new stress from inflation and conflict in Europe, it's a good time to think about investing during a recession, even if we're not there yet. When the U.S. economy tanks, even some of the highest-quality stocks get dragged down with it. However, during the past two U.S. recessions, in 2008 and 2020, there were still a handful of stocks that significantly outperformed the S&P 500. These recession-resistant stocks can help you play defense during a bear market. The S&P 500 dropped 38.5% in 2008 and rebounded from its crash in early 2020 to gain 16.3% for the year. These seven stocks outperformed the S&P 500 in both 2008 and 2020 and come with "buy" ratings from CFRA Research.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $45,000, Ethereum To $3,400: Why The Cryptos Look Set To Fly Higher

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price: Crypto market crashes dramatically after new US announcement

The cryptocurrency market has crashed spectacularly – after a brief positive bounce.Over Wednesday, most large coins saw considerable gains after the White House revealed its plans for the regulation of cryptocurrency. The plans – which were published early, seemingly by accident – were largely received positively by those who back digital currencies.But early on Thursday, cryptocurrencies started to crash again. They continued to trade down throughout the day.It means that most cryptocurrencies are back to where they were trading before Wednesday’s brief upturn.And it means that the market is back to trading down over the last week, building on continued uncertainty...
ACCIDENTS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Stock Looks Set To Skyrocket Back To All-Time Highs

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN was trading mostly flat on Friday, as the stock continued to trade sideways after shooting up over 17% between March 15 and March 22. The rise paired with the sideways consolidation has settled Amazon into a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart. The bull flag pattern is created with a sharp rise higher forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock lower between a channel with parallel lines.
STOCKS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc BTBT, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, are all trading higher Monday morning amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin is trading higher by 6.4% at around $47,250 since Saturday morning. Ethereum is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy