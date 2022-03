Chromebook deals offer some of the best value around without compromising on usability. On top of that, Chrome OS devices are the ideal student laptop deals because they’re inexpensive, internet-ready, and compatible with the ecosystem of Google-enabled education platforms that many schools use. That’s why we wanted to share this affordable offer for a Chromebook that we found at Walmart. Right now, you can get an 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $119, a huge $110 discount on the regular price of $229. You won’t find a better deal on a Chromebook today! Keep reading to learn more about this laptop.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO