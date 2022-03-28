ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

$100 Invested In Paypal 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

PayPal Holdings PYPL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.52%. Currently, PayPal...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga
Benzinga

35K+

Followers

119K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investor#Stock#Paypal Holdings Pypl#Paypal Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

Chinese stocks staged a monster rally on Wednesday. But risks to the sector remain -- as Bloomberg reminded investors last night. China stocks staged a remarkable rally on Wednesday, with shares of internet giant Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), for example, surging ahead a staggering 36.8% in one single session, online gamer Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) jumping a mind-boggling 47.6%, and video streamer iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) coming this close to a 50% gain in one single day -- up 49.8%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin To $45,000, Ethereum To $3,400: Why The Cryptos Look Set To Fly Higher

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading up about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively, on Thursday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading about 1% higher. On March 22, Bitcoin broke up from a bull flag pattern that Benzinga Pro called out the day prior, and on March 23, Ethereum broke up from the same pattern that Benzinga Pro also called out on March 21. The break up from the bull flag patterns has caused the cryptos to continue in their strong uptrends.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 10 Years

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.88% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In UNH: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.86 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $100. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 25.16%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy