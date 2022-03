CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Coventry Road. At 4:55 p.m. March 13, a woman, 23, reported that she was being followed as she drove by a woman who had pointed a gun at her. The victim was on the line with dispatch and gave her car’s whereabouts, enabling an officer to find her at Overlook and Kenilworth roads.

