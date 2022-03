This is a non-fiction featured article about the local world of bicycling and some personalities who support and enjoy the sport. Just as there is a heart day for Valentine's in February, Saint Patrick's in March, the month of May is bike month. Yes, "May is bike month" is just around the corner and riders around the country look forward to this event that celebrates both riders and their bikes and the good this tandem has done for the community. Individuals and groups get ready for this month-long event, and it makes for an exciting affair. Some riders get new rigs, others get upgrades and still others go to their friendly neighborhood shops to get the tweaks they need.

