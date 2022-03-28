Spurs' Devin Vassell: Officially back Monday

Tennessee (25-9) lost to Louisville (28-4), 76-64, in the Sweet 16 Saturday. Following the loss, Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper discussed the Lady Vols’ performance. “It’s always hard every year when you play that last game,” Harper said. “You never know when that last game is coming. It’s always so abrupt. I’m disappointed that we don’t get to keep playing basketball because this group has been so much fun to coach and work with every day, but Louisville is really good. They’re tough on both ends of the court. We needed to play with a few less mistakes on both ends of the court. You’ve got to make your free throws, you’ve got to be low turnover, you’ve got to finish around the basket. We didn’t do that enough.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO