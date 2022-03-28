Kick off summer grilling season early with this Lodge cast iron griddle deal

The Lodge Cast Iron Griddle ($24.90) from Amazon. (Amazon)

Lodge cast iron pans are some of the best in the business, especially at their price point, and there’s no denying that cast iron makes everything taste better. Grab this deal on a two-sided grill plate from Amazon to up your culinary game: You can get it for 33% off, for $24.90 instead of $37.75, plus one-day shipping with Prime if you have it.

There’s one ridged side (steak!) and one smooth (grilled cheese!), and you can plop the plate right over the burner to get it all fired up — it’s a 10.5 inch square so it’ll fit over pretty much everything. Plus, it goes everywhere you are: You can use it on the cooktop of course (it works with gas, electric, and induction), and you can even pop it in the oven to finish off a steak. Outdoors, you can use it on the grill or on the campfire. Two handles make it easy to transfer smoothly between stovetop and oven or grill to table, and customers recommend using silicone pot holders to facilitate the move (they’re thin enough to get under the handles and, while they’re not super-cool, they make the heat tolerable — one thing about cast iron is that there’s no cool handles going on).

As if it could get any better, it comes pre-seasoned and ready to go the moment you unbox it — but since it’s cast iron, be careful when you’re going to clean it up after dinner (please, no soap and water for this one!). Just be sure you have some muscle ready: It weighs in at around 7.75 lbs., which is no easy feat when there’s a hefty steak sizzling away on top, too.

Grab a griddle from Amazon today!