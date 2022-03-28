ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Kick off summer grilling season early with this Lodge cast iron griddle deal

By Krystin Arneson
SFGate
SFGate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSAcW_0es8VT6U00
The Lodge Cast Iron Griddle ($24.90) from Amazon.  (Amazon)

Lodge cast iron pans are some of the best in the business, especially at their price point, and there’s no denying that cast iron makes everything taste better. Grab this deal on a two-sided grill plate from Amazon to up your culinary game: You can get it for 33% off, for $24.90 instead of $37.75, plus one-day shipping with Prime if you have it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeglF_0es8VT6U00 Lodge LSRG3 Cast Iron Single-Burner Reversible Grill/Griddle, 10.5-inch Lodge amazon.com $24.90 Shop Now

There’s one ridged side (steak!) and one smooth (grilled cheese!), and you can plop the plate right over the burner to get it all fired up — it’s a 10.5 inch square so it’ll fit over pretty much everything.  Plus, it goes everywhere you are: You can use it on the cooktop of course (it works with gas, electric, and induction), and you can even pop it in the oven to finish off a steak. Outdoors, you can use it on the grill or on the campfire. Two handles make it easy to transfer smoothly between stovetop and oven or grill to table, and customers recommend using silicone pot holders to facilitate the move (they’re thin enough to get under the handles and, while they’re not super-cool, they make the heat tolerable — one thing about cast iron is that there’s no cool handles going on).

As if it could get any better, it comes pre-seasoned and ready to go the moment you unbox it — but since it’s cast iron, be careful when you’re going to clean it up after dinner (please, no soap and water for this one!). Just be sure you have some muscle ready: It weighs in at around 7.75 lbs., which is no easy feat when there’s a hefty steak sizzling away on top, too.

Grab a griddle from Amazon today!

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

This 24-hour sale is the perfect excuse to grab an air fryer for $40

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Alton Brown Swears By This $20 Cast-Iron Skillet from Lodge

If you have $20 to spare, you should buy Lodge's 10.25-inch cast-iron skillet. Celebrity chef Alton Brown is a fan of that skillet, and for some — myself included — that's enough approval to immediately add the skillet to cart. One year ago, Brown took to Instagram to...
CELEBRITIES
GreenwichTime

Save over $450 on a chef-quality knife block set from Sur La Table

Having the right cutlery in your kitchen can make all the difference when it comes to preparing the perfect meal. Sure, you could just go buy a normal set of serrated kitchen knives, but that wouldn’t really do the trick after a while. Instead, take advantage of this deal on a top-quality knife block set from Sur La Table.
SHOPPING
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Griddle#Cast Iron#Lodge Lsrg3
Mashed

Why You Should Boil Chicken Wings Before Grilling Them

Chicken wings are a crowd-pleaser at any event, but backyard grilling is really where they find their time to shine. With everyone looking forward to a big plate of juicy wings, there's a lot of pressure to make sure they come out perfect every time. Grills can be finicky, so undercooked chicken with flabby skin or a batch of charred, chicken wing-shaped briquettes are both looming threats. The internet is jam-packed with all kinds of tips and tricks for how to grill chicken. Some make sense, some are not necessarily winners, and it's hard to know what will actually work when you're in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SFGate

After-dinner drinks that will make you linger longer over the evening meal

(BPT) - Americans are discovering a long-held European secret: A delicious meal with friends and family is even better when you linger over after-dinner drinks. Whether you’re enjoying restaurant dining or entertaining at home, savoring a drink following a good meal creates a memorable occasion. Classic after-dinner drinks combine...
DRINKS
Mashed

Why You Should Position Your Air Fryer Under The Stove Hood

Air fryers have taken the world of small appliances by storm over the last decade. These tiny convection oven-like contraptions are primarily used to create fried foods without the use of fat-heavy oils, but users have found many other uses for them, such as cooking meatloaf or making French toast.
LIFESTYLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker corned beef: recipe

It's almost St. Patrick's Day! The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her secret way to make delicious tender corned beef. 1 boneless corned beef brisket (3 to 4 pounds) with seasoning packet. 4 ribs celery, cut into large chunks. 2 medium onions, cut into quarters. 1 cup water.
RECIPES
Food Beast

10 Unlikely Air Fryer Recipes

Air fryers are becoming increasingly popular as more people are focusing on better health. They cut an estimated 70% to 80% more calories than frying oil, and reduce the chemical acrylamide, which is linked to cancer, by 90% in potatoes. While having many health benefits, there are some cons, albeit avoidable ones.
RECIPES
Wondermom

Air Fryer Cherry Cream Cheese Crescent Roll Danish Recipe

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Air Fryer Cherry Cream Cheese Crescent Roll Danish Recipe is easy to make and so delicious. You’re going to love this recipe. It makes the perfect breakfast or snack. If you love air...
RECIPES
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
5K+
Followers
787
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy