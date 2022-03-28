ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Velasquez announces bid for 35th State Senate District

By Andrew Mullin
Midland Daily News
 1 day ago
Chris Velasquez announced he is running to represent the 35th State Senate District in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary election.    (Chris Velasquez.jpg)

Another Midland-area resident is seeking to represent the 35th State Senate District in Lansing.

Chris Velasquez announced he will be on the ballot in the Aug. 2 primary election.

In a press release, Velasquez said he supports limited government, promoting freedom and self-governance at every opportunity. He also hopes to grow economic strength in the region, saying that governments get in the way of a business’s success and will work to remove barriers to make success more attainable for all community members.

“Political offices should be viewed as a service and not a long-term career," Velasquez said.

The new 35th district includes Midland, Bay City and Saginaw. His mission is to bring growth and prosperity to the Tri-Cities that will last for years to come.

“I love this new district. It is my chosen home,” Velasquez said. "I want to see it succeed, I believe in the people, and I think our possibilities are great and our future is brighter."

Velasquez began his career at Dow Corning, where he worked for 29 years. After retiring, he served as "Non-Executive Director" at Impact Analytical. He also was founder and chief strategist at PointsNorth Group.

He serves on the Michigan STEM advisory council, where he advocates for skilled trades programing throughout the mid-Michigan area, as well as continued involvement at Northwood University, Saginaw Valley State University, and other community organizations in Bay City and Saginaw.

His wife, Jenee, is the Executive Director at the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation.

The 98th District State Rep. Annette Glenn and former Republican State Rep. Tim Kelly also are running to become the Republican nominee in the state Senate race. The Republican nominee will face Kristen McDonald Rivet, who is running for the seat as a Democrat, on Nov. 8.

