ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Lonnie Walker: Remains out Monday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Walker (back) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add big man depth entering Raptors matchup

The Boston Celtics are bringing in some frontcourt reinforcements. The Celtics are signing power forward Juwan Morgan of the G League's Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Morgan signed with Boston at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and joined the Toronto Raptors on...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Devin Vassell: Likely available Monday

Vassell (Achilles) is probable for Monday's contest against the Rockets. Vassell is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday after sitting out Saturday's win over the Pelicans. Before his absence, the second-year wing had scored in double figures in five of his last six games.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Jones
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Lonnie Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spurs#Rockets#Poundingtherock Com
FOX Sports

OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander out for season with ankle soreness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out the rest of the season following an ankle injury. Gilgeous-Alexander has missed three of Oklahoma City's last four games with right ankle soreness. Coach Mark Daigneault said Monday night there was no reason to bring Gilgeous-Alexander...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
NBA
ESPN

Siakam leads Toronto against Minnesota after 40-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (43-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves after Pascal Siakam scored 40 points in the Toronto Raptors' 115-112 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. The Raptors are 20-16 on their home court....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KVIA

Knicks hold off DeRozan, Bulls for 4th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 28 points, Alec Burks had 27 and the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 109-104 for their fourth straight victory. Obi Toppin had 17 points for the Knicks, whose strong recent play will likely come too late. They remained 4 1/2 games behind Atlanta for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot with only six games remaining. DeMar DeRozan scored 37 for the Bulls, including 15 in the fourth quarter. But he missed a jumper and then was called for an offensive foul in the final 45 seconds, cutting short Chicago’s comeback attempt.
NBA
Reuters

Nikola Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets past Hornets

It took time for Nikola Jokic to get cranked up, but he carried the Denver Nuggets during second-half stretches on his way to a triple-double in a 113-109 road victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists, all team highs.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker named Players of the Week

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, while Suns guard Devin Booker has earned Player of the Week honors in the Western Conference, the NBA announced Monday. Tatum won the award for a second consecutive week and a third time in March. It’s...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
FOX59

Hawks beat Pacers 132-123 behind Bogdanovic’s 29 pts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks past the Indiana Pacers 132-123 on Monday night. Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter each contributed 22 points and Capela added 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 14 points and 16 assists. Buddy Hield […]
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy