ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Transfer Portal Tracker: Oxford Native QB Jack Abraham Visits Rebels

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAwjc_0es8UnhV00

Ole Miss Rebels Transfer Portal Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class.

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football, but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus.

It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.

Can the success be sustained? Continued strength on the recruiting trail would have to continue to play a primary part if so in the competitive SEC West and well beyond.

Stick with The Grove Report as we track the top class of 2023 recruits considering Kiffin's program all in one spot, dissecting offers, visits, top groups, commitments, decommitments and everything else Rebel recruiting-related with the next senior class.

MARCH 28, NOON CT UPDATE

Oxford High School (Miss.) alum Jack Abraham has had a winding path in his college career, but the portal quarterback was in Oxford last week, sources confirmed to The Grove Report.

Abraham originally committed to Tulane in his high school days before decommitting and signing with Louisiana Tech. An injury derailed his career for the Bulldogs, and the Mississippi native found his way to Southern Miss for the 2018-2020 seasons. Following his stay with the Golden Eagles, Abraham transferred to Mississippi State, and he is now seeking a new home once again, possibly as a depth piece in his native Oxford.

Abraham was a successful high school signal caller during his career, but his collegiate production came in his time in Hattiesburg. In his final season at USM, Abraham threw seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Grove Report
The Grove Report

1K+

Followers

656

Posts

242K+

Views

Follow The Grove Report and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Abraham
Person
Lane Kiffin
WLOX

Southern Miss Sweeps Conference USA Baseball Weekly Awards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (USM Athletics) - Southern Miss junior first baseman Christopher Sargent and sophomore right-handed pitcher Hurston Waldrep earned Conference USA Hitter and Pitcher of the Week honors, respectively, in an announcement by the league office Monday. Sargent, who was also named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tracker#American Football#Oxford Native#Rebel News#Ole Miss#Sec#Oxford High School#Louisiana Tech
The Spun

Look: How Many Brackets Got The Final Four Right

The 2022 NCAA Tournament Men’s Final Four is officially set. On one side of the bracket, we have No. 2 seed Duke against No. 8 seed North Carolina. On the other, we have No. 1 seed Kansas against No. 2 seed Villanova. While the Final Four features four “blue...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Announces Tipoff Times For The Final Four Games

The Final Four time slots are locked in. Per NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock, Villanova vs. Kansas will tip-off in the earlier window. With the late night matchup reserved for Duke and the winner of Saint Peter’s-UNC. “Kansas and Villanova will play in the national semifinals Saturday...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
FanSided

Auburn football fans react to ridiculous NCAA infractions take

News broke yesterday that the Memphis men’s basketball team could be facing four Level I NCAA violations and two Level II NCAA violations following an 18-month investigation into the program, and despite this news having nothing to do with Auburn football, basketball, or any other program, the Tigers are still being brought into the conversation.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WAFB

No. 22 LSU drops series to No. 8 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped its first SEC series of the season to No. 8 Arkansas (22-6, 4-1 SEC), as the Tigers fell in two-out-of-three games in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In the rubber match against the Razorbacks, the Tigers were held to three runs on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
656
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy