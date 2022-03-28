ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

St. Joseph County Animal Control reunited 255 dogs with their owners in 2021

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 1 day ago

More than half the dogs taken to St. Joseph County Animal Control in 2021 were reunited with their owners.

Loralee Knepper, volunteer coordinator for St. Joseph County Animal Control, provided that tidbit, as well as a full report regarding the agency at the commission’s March 15 meeting.

She said animal control in 2021 took in 535 dogs and 188 cats.

“They managed to return to the owner 255 dogs,” she said, further noting 148 were adopted by new owners. She said 86 of those 148 were altered before adoption. “Meanwhile, 82 dogs and 20 cats were transferred to shelters.”

She said 49 dogs were euthanized in 2021.

Knepper said the same number of cats –148 –were adopted to new owners in 2021, noting that 71 of those were spayed or neutered before adoption.

A Mendon Township resident, Knepper said over her 12 years as a volunteer she has seen a more compassionate attitude from animal-control staff.

“I thank the county commissioners for their attention to this department,” she said. “Please keep in mind that there are always necessary improvements needed at animal control. Thank you for supporting our animal control.”

Within the past decade, commissioners have discussed the need for a new animal control facility, but the concept gained little momentum.

Additional news from the meeting:

  • Commissioners appointed Tom Lowry of Three Rivers to the Community Corrections Advisory Board. Also, commissioners heard annual reports from Pam Riley of Commission on Aging, David Marvin from the prosecutor’s office and Jerry Happel from Graphic Information Systems.
  • A three-year contract with Assessing Solutions was approved for commercial and industrial appraisal studies; approval was granted for use of courthouse property for 2022 Centreville Covered Bridge Days July 15 and 16; and capital improvement submissions were submitted by the sheriff’s department. The requests were for three new Chevy Tahoes ($150,000), remodeling six showers ($39,000 total) and a new mower and storage shed ($10,000).

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County Animal Control reunited 255 dogs with their owners in 2021

Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

