The congressional district maps that will determine voting districts for the next 10 years were approved by the Senate on Thursday. Moments after that vote, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a written statement that he will veto the proposal, which has been criticized by Democrats and nonpartisan onlookers as being gerrymandered – making one district solidly Republican while consolidating a Democratic advantage in the other.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO