There’s no way to avoid it (and why would you want to?), K-pop music is taking off. Helping to bring the genre to mainstream music in the United States is Oklahoma-born singer and dancer AleXa. She was born to a South Korean mother and an American father in Tulsa where she discovered K-pop in the late 2000s. As a K-pop artist, she has appeared on reality competitions Rising Legends and Produce 48. Now, AleXa has joined the ranks of competitors on the American Song Contest as she chases after the title of Best Original Song.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO