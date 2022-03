When the Wall Township Board of Education announced earlier this month that it would no longer be livestreaming its meetings, the news came as a surprise to some of the district’s constituents. Surely, this must be some breach of the public body’s transparency obligation, critics mused in online forums. But the Wall Board of Education is well within its rights to revoke the courtesy of livestreaming under state law. In fact, policy experts and public officials told NJ Advance Media that public bodies in the Garden State, like your local board of education or town council, have more leeway in this regard than you might think.

