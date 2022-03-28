ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Tyreek Hill trade at NFL owners meetings

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMHcB_0es8TwR100

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid has made his first public comments since the Tyreek Hill trade.

The NFL’s annual owners’ meeting is taking place at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida over the next few days. Speaking to reporters ahead of the festivities, Reid was asked about how the team handled the contract situation with Tyreek Hill that ultimately led to his trade from Kansas City.

“You can handle it any way you want to handle it. We handled it the way we did there,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. “We felt like Tyreek deserved an opportunity. We came in aggressive and then after we got to a point, we just said, ‘Hey, listen, in this day and age, you have issues that you have to deal with with the cap,’ so we felt like it was better to allow him to go ahead and be traded. You can go different routes. You can play hardball with a player and do that, or you can kind of go about the way I did. Or we did.”

There was no love lost between Hill and the Chiefs. No irreconcilable rift. It was simply a matter of doing what was best for both parties. Kansas City felt they’d made a number of aggressive offers to keep Hill, but ultimately came to the conclusion that with salary cap constraints it wasn’t the right move for the team. Instead of trying to play “hardball” and force Hill to play out his contract, the team decided to sell high.

“Listen, the cap never gets far away from your thought process, because you’re always dealing with it,” Reid continued. “So (General Manager) Brett (Veach) has got to sit in there and manage that with his guys and if you want to keep consistency throughout years you’ve got to be able to do that and still stay at a high level. So I love Tyreek Hill. There was no rift between Tyreek Hill and myself. I thought he deserved an opportunity if that’s where he wanted to go. He’s a family man with a few kids, and he’s got to be able to support them now and down the road and this gives him an opportunity to do that. Put him a place where he has a home, and at the same time, it gave us great compensation.”

As for the compensation, Reid believes it’s a big part of why the team will remain competitive. That will allow the Chiefs an opportunity to continue to build around Patrick Mahomes, both with draft capital and the $72.2 million in guaranteed money that they’re not spending on Hill over the next four years.

“Obviously, Patrick’s a big part of that (belief the team can remain competitive),” Reid said. “You want to surround him with good players, but that’s a sticky question, because we did try to sign Tyreek at a certain cost. Once it gets past that, now you can see what we’re doing here with the players we brought in, and we feel they’re very good football players. So we’ll see. I mean the end result is going to be what takes place during the season, but Brett’s building this thing back where we feel comfortable that we can go win on Sundays.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Feelings On Chiefs Moves Very Clear

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, taking away Patrick Mahomes‘ top target in the process. We have to assume the Chiefs are going to miss Hill, and it would make sense if Mahomes was disappointed to lose the speedy playmaker. However, the superstar quarterback is putting on a positive front on Twitter.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Still Getting Mentioned For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the free agent quarterback is interested in a comeback. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been working out with various NFL wide receivers this offseason, hoping to land a contract with a team. According to Kaepernick’s...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names His Son’s 2 Favorite Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning joked about his son’s favorite NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. While his dad is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, his son, Marshall, likes to display other quarterback jerseys in his room. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen...
NFL
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Football Talk
Hutch Post

Super Bowl champ joins Chiefs at runningback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Ronald Jones to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday, adding some depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the running back room. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

A Vikings Coach Says Goodbye

When general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were terminated in January, most of the existing Minnesota Vikings coaching staff scattered, sans wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell. And now another coach is formally saying goodbye. It’s AC Patterson, the offensive quality control coach for the Vikings during the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Spotted With Former Texas Star Quarterback

Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has narrowed his college choices down to a select few top-tier programs — including the Texas Longhorns. On Saturday, Manning was spotted spending time with former Texas star quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger spent four seasons as the Longhorns’s starting quarterback from 2017-20 and is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Troubling Jimmy Garoppolo News: Fans React

NFL insider Mike Florio revealed on Saturday that no one knows how the Jimmy Garoppolo situation is going to play out. That probably means even the 49ers are unsure of what to do at this point. Garoppolo is in contract with San Francisco for one more year. He’s also not...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Allen Has 1-Word Response For Trevon Diggs

On Saturday Trevon Diggs sent Buffalo Bills fans into a panic with his tweet about his brother, Stefon Diggs. “I’ve always wanted to play on the same team as my brother,” Trevon tweeted. “14 to Dallas would be [fire emoji].”. Is it time to panic that Stefon...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Sign Veteran Running Back: Fans React

The Chiefs have added another weapon to their high-powered offensive attack. This time, they’ve improved their backfield. Despite losing Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Dolphins, the Chiefs’ offense is still equipped for success this upcoming season. “Smith-Schuster, MVS, Kelce, Hardman and Ronald Jones. Andy Reid is...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Pushing For Blockbuster Trade

The Dallas Cowboys have a hole at the wide receiver position, as they traded Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. One Cowboys star has an idea on how to fill that hole. Dallas’ star defensive back, Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter on Saturday with his suggestion....
NFL
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing Blockbuster Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

A funny video of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown went viral on social media earlier this weekend. Brown, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to mistake someone in South Florida for the pop artist, Pitbull. The former NFL wide receiver told the man he enjoys his...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy