ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

The HPD is now Accepting Applications for a Communications Operator/Dispatcher

By Shelly Short
swark.today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Hope Police Department is currently accepting applications for a Communications Operator/ Dispatcher. Qualifications include a high school diploma or...

swark.today

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Applications Now Being Accepted for the Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County seek applicants interested to serve on the St. Mary’s County Police Accountability Board and St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee. Pursuant to Maryland Annotated Code, Public Safety Art. § 3-102 and § 3-104, respectively, there shall be a St. Mary’s County Police Accountability Board and a St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging […] The post Applications Now Being Accepted for the Police Accountability Board and Administrative Charging Committee appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Grice Connect

Housing Rehabilitation Program now accepting applications

The City of Statesboro hosted a community meeting on March 23 to discuss details of the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Program. The first of three, this week’s meeting kicked off the program’s initial phase which includes low-to-moderate income owner-occupied housing. As previously reported by Grice Connect, the City...
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy