Saint Louis County, MO

Missouri man sentenced to life after fatally stabbing, beating 2 roommates

 1 day ago
CLAYTON, Mo. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison last week for fatally stabbing and beating his two roommates in 2016.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, on July 13, 2016, officers responded to the 400 block of Kayser Avenue. At the scene, authorities reportedly found 46-year-old Robert Hall and 41-year-old Shannon Larock suffering dozens of fatal stab wounds after getting into an argument about rent with their roommate, John Hamm.

Police say Hamm was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Hamm was convicted last month. He was reportedly found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, as well as stealing a motor vehicle. On Friday, March 25, Hamm was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

