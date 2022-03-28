ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Heights, MD

18-Year-Old From Capitol Heights Dies In Fatal Dirt Bike Incident: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wilBN_0es8TQNt00
Prince George's Police Photo Credit: Prince George's Police/Jether Bonds

One person is dead following a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV last week, authorities said.

Peter Joven, 18, of Capitol Heights reportedly collided with an SUV at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Silver Hill Road around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Prince George's Police said.

Joven was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries, but died the next day. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422.

Anonymous tips can be sent to 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0014460.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 11

BatDance_$$$
1d ago

I can't stand those people that ILLEGALLY ride those ATVs on the road! He should have been doing something productive instead of being a nuisance!

Reply(2)
16
Audrey Wilkerson
1d ago

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 to both families for the death and the injuries. On another note this is an ongoing issue on Pennsylvania Ave, St. Banabas Road, Marlboro Pike, Silver Hill Road, the list could go on and on. These young people are out here riding dangerously and recklessly causing a lot of traffic backups and accidents with no kinda care or concern for other people. I only hope that they will finally let this be a sad lesson to stay off the streets or ride legally according to the traffic. If they want to pop wheelies or show off how about going off the road and away from traffic. Many blessings again to the families and to these young people who continue to ride without a care and concern for themselves or others.

Reply
16
Anna Sullivan Warren
1d ago

Back in the good days the police would not allow this. Sorry for this boys loss but something needs to be done

Reply
10
Daily Voice
Daily Voice

241K+

Followers

38K+

Posts

73M+

Views

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Capitol Heights, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

1 Killed, 1 Airlifted In Fatal South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

One person was killed and another critically injured in a South Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Friday, March 11 on Route 206 in Southampton, initial reports said. In addition to one fatality, a victim was being airlifted to an area...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dirt Bike#Traffic Accident#Suv
Daily Voice

DOUBLE MURDER: Landover Gunman Charged In Pair Of Killings

A Landover man has been charged with gunning down a second individual, which he knew, earlier this year, authorities said. Marcus Mitchell, 31, of Landover was already charged with the first and second-degree murder of 29-year-old Remi Howell, Prince George's Police said. Howell was found shot to death in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Growing Concerns Over Missing 13-Year-Old From Baltimore

Baltimore Police are seeking the public's help to locate Mohaganny Gilmore, 13, was last seen in the 1500 block of Shields Place on Wednesday, Mar. 16, the department said. Gilmore is about 5'5" and weighs about 160 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Maryland Man Charged With Trying To Murder 42-Year-Old: Police

A 20-year-old Maryland man has been charged with trying to murder a 42-year-old man, authorities said. Gerald Mceachern was is being held without bail after being formally charged with attempted first degree murder on Wednesday, March 16, Baltimore City Police said. Police responded to reported shooting in the 500 block...
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman doing 70 mph charged with hitting, killing mail carrier while having ‘medical issue’

A discrepancy over a woman’s medical issues that may have contributed to a fatal accident that took the life of a mail carrier will end up in court. This, after the woman, identified as Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of Graysville, has been charged with multiple counts stemming from the fatal crash last October in Greene County, Pa., as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports:
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
241K+
Followers
38K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy