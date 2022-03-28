Carol Louise (Eliason) Fiser

Gary C. Spurgeon, 74, of Jane Lew, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home under the compassionate care of Miranda and Adam with WVU Medicine Hospice. He was born in Weston on March 24, 1948, a son of the late Hayward and Mildred Spurgeon. Gary met the love of his life, Carolyn, in Charleston and they married on November 14, 1970, and spent the next 51 years building a life together. They learned to enjoy the good times and to lean on each other in the bad and in so doing showed the world what faithfulness looks like. Gary had three children who loved him dearly and learned so much from him - how to work, laugh, love, and pray. Days would start early when Dad was around and his presence will be sorely missed by Lisa Shoemaker and husband, Jason, of Hagerstown, MD, Amy Solis and husband, Carlos, of Kissimmee, FL, and John Spurgeon of Scott Depot; Two grandchildren also loved him: Ethan and Reese Shoemaker. Their Papaw has given them a rich heritage of love & faith and his prayer was that they would grow up to love and serve the Lord Jesus. In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, he is survived by one sister, Diane Myers and husband, Rod, of Weston; one brother, Ron Spurgeon and wife, Kris, of Williamstown, WV; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. Gary graduated from South Charleston High in 1966 and joined the Merchant Marines. He took up welding by trade and worked as a welder & maintenance for Pittsburgh Tube for 32 years. There wasn’t much that he couldn’t fix or figure out and everyone in the family has benefited from his expertise in one way or another. Other than spending time with family, Gary’s favorite memories were of times spent at camp with the guys or of fishing the river with friends or teeing up on the golf course with his son. He was also blessed to go to Kenya on a mission trip where he was able to talk to others about who Jesus was while also enjoying the amazing world and animals that God had created and he had only dreamed of seeing. He was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Temple in Stonewood. These few words would never be able to give you a clear understanding of who Gary was- the accident prone safety manager, the man who couldn’t pass up a DQ or the talker who never met a stranger- but to those who knew and loved him, they have lost a treasure and will feel the loss forever. In lieu of flowers, Gary’s family have requested that those wishing to honor Gary’s memory may make a donation in his name to either WVU Medicine- Hospice or to Bible Baptist Temple ℅ Missions Fund. Friends and family will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on April 1, 2022, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. Interment will follow at Broad Run Baptist Church Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are privileged to serve the family of Gary C. Spurgeon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

