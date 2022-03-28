ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

FDIC 2022 Preview: Fail Falling: Structural Collapse and the Impossible Diagnosis

FireEngineering.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStructural Engineer/US&R Structures Specialist Andrew Schrader, Marion County (FL) Fire Department; Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8. If you’ve ever responded to a structural collapse, you may have asked yourself, What caused the first...

www.fireengineering.com

