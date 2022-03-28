ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

While red states restrict abortion, blue states are voting to protect access

WHYY
WHYY
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As the country awaits the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on a case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrat-led states are proposing laws to shore up abortion rights at the local level. The effort is in direct response to the organized campaign to make abortion illegal. Dozens of...

whyy.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
Daily Mail

Manchin joins Senate Republicans to BLOCK bill that would have codified abortion rights in federal law with Supreme Court preparing to rule on Roe v Wade

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WebMD

Idaho Passes Abortion Ban Based on Texas Law

March 15, 2022 -- Idaho became the first state to pass an abortion ban modeled after a strict Texas law that prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and relies on everyday citizens for enforcement. The Idaho House, led by Republicans, approved the legislation 51-14 on Monday, according to The...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Gavin Newsom
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
KXL

Washington State Prohibits Texas-Style Abortion Lawsuits

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who aid them was signed into law Thursday by the governor, in a move designed to rebut recent actions by conservative states. “We know this bill is necessary because this...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Oregon Legislature#Abortion Law#Blue States#The U S Supreme Court#Democrat#The Supreme Court#S B 1309#The Oklahoma House#Republican#The Guttmacher Institute#Npr
POLITICO

Missouri wants to stop out-of-state abortions. Other states could follow.

Missouri lawmakers want to stop their residents from having abortions — even if they take place in another state. The first-of-its-kind proposal would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident have an abortion — from the out-of-state physician who performs the procedure to whoever helps transport a person across state lines to a clinic, a major escalation in the national conservative push to restrict access to the procedure.
MISSOURI STATE
MyNorthwest

Sen. Murray says Washington will ‘bear the brunt’ of Idaho’s abortion ban

Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed into law an abortion ban bill that critics say follows in the footsteps of restrictions enacted in the state of Texas. The bill bans nearly all abortions after approximately six weeks, and allows family members and certain individuals to sue an abortion provider for a cash prize for helping a patient get an abortion. It was modeled after Texas’ SB 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers fast track abortion bill out of committee after heated debate

A rare effort to pull an abortion bill out of committee and fast-track it to the floor passed, but not without heated debate. "The bill doesn't have a committee statement. I don't know what the committee thought of it, who testified, it doesn't have a committee amendment and because of that it's going to end up being one of the most oppressive bills you could see in the United States," said Sen. Megan Hunt.
NEBRASKA STATE
Idaho8.com

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state. The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass. The...
COLORADO STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy