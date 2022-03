The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Karen Wells Memorial Library at Midland High School Monday night. The library, located at Midland High School in Pleasant Plains, was dedicated to the memory of Karen Wells, a career-long educator in the Floral and Midland School Districts. She served as a librarian and taught English and journalism, a release from the chamber said. A beloved educator, Wells was recognized as a “Who’s Who Among American Teachers” and sponsored the Midland Mustang Annual.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO