Bridgeport, WV

Kenneth Charles Brand III (K.C.)

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

James Calvin Martin

James Calvin Martin, 79, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on October 24, 1942, in Fairmont; a son of the late of Audrey Mae (Eddy) Martin Carpenter and Leonard C. Martin. James retired from Sears with over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Word Faith Ministry Full Gospel Church. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the National Rifle Association. James was a boy scout leader for Troop 10, and a hunting and safety inspector. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and boating. James is survived by his wife, Rosella (George) Martin of Fairmont; his children, James Martin, Jerri L. Myers and her husband, Jason of Clarksburg, Debra George of Leesburg, Virginia, Steven Tracy of Kihei, HI, Rick George of Fairmont, Paula Crandall and her husband, Charley of White Hall, and Kimberly Shough and her husband, Scott of Fairmont; his grandchildren, Victoria Martin, Daniel Davis, Megan Jarrell, April Chenoweth and her husband John, John Paul Crandall, Charli Crandall, Joshua George, and Troy Shough; his great grandchildren, John Chenoweth, Jr., Bella Paugh, and Mason George; his sister, Lena Jean Roberts and her husband, Robert “Tuff” of Katy; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Martin of Willard. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by son, Paul B. George, Jr.; his daughter, Terri Martin Tufts; his granddaughter, Brookelin Rowand; and his brother, Ted Martin. Memorial contributions may be made to Marion County Humane Society, PO Box 905, Fairmont, WV 26554. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Hewitt, officiating. James will be cremated following the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
Paul Francis Cybulski

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul Francis Cybulski, of Clarksburg and owner of Furniture Liquidators passed away on March 24, 2022. Paul passed away peacefully due to a battle with liver failure while being treated at United Hospital Center. Paul was being visited and comforted by his wife and family members. He was 68 years old.He was born in the town of Woonsocket, RI on March 9, 1954 a son of the late Francis “Frank” Cybulski and Betty Bruneault.Paul is survived by his wife, Brenda Eaton Cybulski whom he married June 17, 1997 and resides at their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving are one sister Ann woods and husband Brian of Reedsville, VA, two daughters; Jennifer Franz and husband David of Udall, KS and Brandy Mikes of Clarksburg, WV, three sons; Charles Mikes and wife Stacie of Clarksburg, WV, Joseph Cybulski and wife Kristina of Haysville, KS and David Mikes of Clarksburg and eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Cecile Auclair, who helped raise him.Paul was a devoted husband and father and enjoyed cooking, fishing, and kayaking at Big Bear Lake. One of his greatest accomplishments was owing and running his furniture business for over 27 years. Paul is known in the Clarksburg, WV area as “Mr. Shine”. He loved his family and business with all his heart and loved making everyone smile.Per his request, cremation services were held.A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Obituaries
Jacob Aster Williams

Jacob Aster Williams, 68 of Webster Springs, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born February 20, 1954 in Webster Springs to the late Raymond Bennett and Lillian Elizabeth Rose Williams and was a carpenter by trade. Jake enjoyed fishing, gardening, cutting wood, tinkering on small engines including lawn mowers, weed eaters, and tillers, and was always helping people. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers William, Stanley, Pete, Raymond, Bradley, and Clyde Williams. He is survived by his loving wife Elsie Mae Vanpelt Williams; daughter Lynn Elizabeth Boggs of Erbacon and Daniel Aster (Donna) Williams of Florida; grandchildren Audrei Bender, Alexandria Boggs, Ashley Williams, and Phalon Bennett; great-grandchildren Maria Dixon, Miya Dixon, Parker Boggs, Levi Arbogast, Brody Bender, Claire Bender, Rage Bennett, Ryatt Bennett, and Riker Bennett; brothers Robert, Doug, Paul, and Thomas Williams; and several other extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services for Jake will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Williams family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
Richard Leon Payne

Richard Leon Payne, 69 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Braxton County Memorial Hospital. He was born February 11, 1953 in Braxton County to the late Walter and Opal Johns Payne and was a logger by trade. He enjoyed sitting in the yard watching and counting the planes, watching NCIS and CSI on television, and playing with his grandbabies. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Patty on January 31, 2004; brother Jesse Payne; and niece Krista Knight. He is survived by his daughter Tracey Bolling of Diana; grandchildren Keeley Bolling and Nathias Barbe; sister Margaret (Dolan) Knight; brothers Carl Payne (significant other Jalene Williams) and Romie (Patricia) Payne; nieces Rebecca Payne (companion Brad Dilley), Janie Payne, and Shelley Walters; nephew Larry Knight; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services to celebrate Richard’s life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Friends may join the family one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Payne family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
Linda Marie Smith Daniels

Linda Marie Smith Daniels, 81, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Monday, March 21, 2022, at her home. Linda was born Thursday, February 6, 1941, in Elkins, a daughter of the late Edward Calvin Smith and Martha Hall Mouse Smith. Left to cherish Linda’s memory are three children,...
ELKINS, WV
Pauline Virginia Brown

Pauline Virginia Brown, age 91 of George Washington Hwy., Grafton, WV passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Grafton City Hospital. She was born December 24, 1930 the daughter of the late Everett and Mary Catherine Keener. She is survived by her son, Robert Brown and fiancé, Cheryl Carr of Grafton and one grandson, Dakota Brown, also of Grafton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Thomas Brown in 1960 and her son, William Thomas Brown. Pauline graduated from Grafton High School with the Class of 1948 and then from there to Fairmont Nurse’s Collage. She was a registered nurse for 40 years and ran the Taylor County Health Department for 28 years. She was a hard worker, strong willed, took care of the community and had a strong faith. She was a member of the Fetterman United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Sunday, March 27th from 2:00-8:00p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Fetterman United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Cartright officiating. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the service. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be extended to the Fetterman United Methodist Church c/o Judy Gillespie 371 George Washington Hwy. Grafton, WV 26354.The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com.
GRAFTON, WV
Betty J. (Courtney) Oliverio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty J. (Courtney) Oliverio, 87, of Anmoore, passed away Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, in the United Hospital Center with her son Gerry and her granddaughter Mary by her side. She was born in Brownton on May 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Orvie D. and Violet J. (Lipscomb) Courtney.On February 8, 1969, she married Dominick Oliverio, who preceded her in death on June 4, 2008.She is survived by two sons, Russ Shreves and his wife Joyce of Wichita, KS; and Gerry Shreves of Clarksburg; 3 grandchildren, Mary Adkins and her husband Aaron; Micky, and Amanda LeFeber and her husband Steven; great-grandchildren, Abby, Dominick, Haley, Blake, Tyler and Madison; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton, Douglas III, Octavia, and Dylan; her sister-in-law, Barbara Courtney of Clarksburg; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas D. Courtney, a sister, Shelby Miller; a half-brother, Denzil Courtney; and 2 half-sisters, Ruth Morgan and Reva Cottrill; and a great-grandson, Douglas Ryan, Jr.Betty was a graduate of R-W High School, Class of 1953. She had worked at Westinghouse and Minard’s, but her greatest joy was making a home for her family.She had previously attended the Upper Room Church and was a member of the Wednesday Morning Prayer Warriors. She attended Christian Assembly in Nutter Fort, and church activities were always a big part of her life. Condolences to the Oliverio/Shreves Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday evening from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with Pastor Fred Aves presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Carol Louise (Eliason) Fiser

Carol Louise (Eliason) Fiser, 86, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her niece’s residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 12, 1936, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Willard Jack Eliason and Mary Bell (Whitecotton) Eliason. Carol was a homemaker. She enjoyed going to stock car races dirt track. Carol loved spending time with her family. Carol is survived by her stepmother, Sarah Eliason; her brother, Lester Eliason of Fairmont; her stepbrother, Delbert Lampe of Texas; her companion, Tom Hamrick of Fairmont; her nephew. Mike Swearingen and his wife Sharon of Fairmont, Russell Swearingen and his wife, Pam of Fairmont, and Tyler Eliason; her nieces, Devora Horton of Fairmont, Patty Slider and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Mickey Taylor and her husband, Andy of Fairmont, Lori Dodd and her husband Keith of Charleston, and Lisa Lusk and her husband, Danny of Cross Lanes; several great nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, James Elmer Fiser; brother, Charles Tom Eliason; her sister, Ruby Jean Swearingen; and a nephew, Kevin Swearingen. The Fiser family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice and a thank you to Angie, Brenda, Corina, Mark, and Talissa. A special thanks to Jim for the compassion and care that he gave to Carol. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.., and on Thursday, March 31, 2022. from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Craig Swearingen, officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
Michelle Kate Tucker

Michelle Kate Tucker, 27, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 8, 1994, in Fairmont; a daughter of Thomas Jesse Tucker and Mikyong (Kang) Tucker. Michelle passion was to be a Registered Nurse. She graduated from West Virginia University and then worked at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital for a short time doing what she loved to do in the Neurological step-down unit. Michelle was a member of the Morgantown Korean Church. She loved to go camping, hiking and loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, Michelle is survived by her sister, Laura Tucker and her boyfriend, Tyler Milton of Morgantown; her paternal grandparents, Jesse and Martha Tucker of Fairmont; her uncle Robert Tucker and his wife, Sharon of Fairmont; her aunt, Renee Tucker of Point Marion, Pennsylvania; her cousins, Sarah Meadows of Rivesville, Molly Tucker of Pennsylvania, and Michael Tucker of Morgantown; her four-legged buddy, Kona. Michelle was preceded in death by her uncle, Timothy Tucker. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The Tucker family would like to thank WVU Medicine Hospital especially Doctor Auber, The Cleveland Clinic, UPenn and WVU Hospice for the compassion and care that they gave to Michelle. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Scott Krepps, officiating. She will be cremated following the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources shared the waters that have recently been stocked. The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of March 21:. Anthony Creek. Big Sandy Creek. Blackwater River. Boley Lake. Brandywine Lake. Brushy Fork Lake. Buckhannon River. Buffalo Creek...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

