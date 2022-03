Click here to read the full article. The Spanish Ministry of Culture confirmed today that it would purchase the impressive archive of avant-garde art collected by prominent Spanish businessman José María Lafuente, reported El País. “It is a private file with a public vocation,” Lafuente told El País. “And the time has come for the transfer to the hands of the State. This is the moment.” Known as the Lafunete Archive, the collection is compromised of 120,000 objects, 19,000 of which are original artworks, with the remainder being archival materials. While Lafuente and the Ministry of Culture have not settled on an...

MUSEUMS ・ 12 DAYS AGO