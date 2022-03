GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a man who they say pointed a handgun on a Greyhound bus on I-85, prompting officers to shut down the highway for hours. The incident unfolded near the Indian Trail exit on I-85 northbound around 9:30 a.m. SWAT teams surrounded a Greyhound after reports of a man inside the bus who had a gun. The highway was shut down in both directions. Hours later, police were able to take the man into custody with no one injured.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO