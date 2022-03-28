Tayshia Adams Confirms ABC Gave Her and Kaitlyn Bristowe a Heads-Up About Jesse Palmer Hosting ‘The Bachelorette’

Tayshia Adam, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jesse Palmer. Shutterstock (2)

Not exactly a shock! Tayshia Adams revealed when she and Kaitlyn Bristowe found out about Jesse Palmer hosting The Bachelorette , telling Us Weekly exclusively that they were given a heads-up.

“Kaitlyn and I both had a phone call weeks prior saying that they were going to go forward with Jesse so it wasn't really a surprise,” the 31-year-old season 16 Bachelorette told Us Weekly at the Mercedes-Benz Oscar 2022 Viewing Party at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday. March 27. “I’m very happy for him. I feel like he's been so sweet and kind to me, so I wish everybody that takes that position the very best and I'm excited to see the new season.”

Palmer, who took over hosting duties from the former Bachelorettes for Clayton Echard ’s season 26 of The Bachelor , confirmed earlier this month at After the Final Rose that he would be on hand to lead Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey ’s season 19 of The Bachelorette .

After Us exclusively reported that the network informed Adams and Bristowe about the decision prior to the broadcast, the “Off the Vine” podcast host broke her silence on the March 22 episode of her show.

“ I guess — spoiler alert — I’m not coming back. I saw at the end of the finale Jesse was announcing the two Bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that,” the Dancing With the Stars champ said.“I think Jesse’s amazing. … He’ll be a great host, and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachel in any way that he can.”

While Bristowe implied that she is going to tune in — “I want to support Gabby and Rachel and be there for them so bad” — Adams admitted to Us on Sunday that she has fallen off the franchise a bit.

“You know, I never really watched the show before I was on it,” the former “Click Bait” podcast host, who split from former fiancé (and season 16 winner) Zac Clark in November 2021, said. “Believe it or not, I was a very new viewer and to be honest with you, I took a little bit of a step back and I've been so busy that I don't even have a TV in my place. So no, I haven't really watched too much, but I will watch.”

Adams and Bristowe initially took over for Chris Harrison after the longtime franchise’s host’s controversial exit. When asked whether she would return as the host down the line, Adams added, “I'm not going to lie — I feel like I definitely add to the diversity factor and progressing the show, so I would love to be a part of hosting or being a part of the franchise in the future, but as for now, I feel like they made a decision. It is what it is, and I'm just going to keep doing what's best for me.”

