Snow Squall Warning issued for Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, RIPLEY, DEARBORN AND SWITZERLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 145 PM EDT At 107 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near North Vernon to 6 miles southwest of Madison, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Batesville, Aurora, Versailles, Milan, Vevay, Osgood, Dillsboro, Moores Hill, Guilford, Wilmington, Pleasant, Manchester, Sunman, Hartford, St. Leon, Holton, Fairview, Napoleon, Millhousen and Aberdeen. This includes I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 150 and 166. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
