Updated Ravens 7-round 2022 mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens have a treasure trove of selections to use in the 2022 NFL draft, holding 10 picks overall, including nine in the first four rounds. This year’s 2022 class is a deep one, and Baltimore should be able to find plenty of solid contributors that can help them both next season and well into the future.

There are many different directions that the Ravens could go in during next month’s draft. Even though they’ve filled out some areas of need during free agency, they can still improve in many areas over the course of draft weekend.

Below, we put together an updated 2022 mock draft for Baltimore where they favor getting better in the trenches in the early rounds and filling out depth late.

Round 1, Pick 14: Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Davis is a massive human being, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing around 341 pounds. He was one of the biggest winners at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.78 40-yard dash at his size. Davis is almost unblockable without using a double team, and is a dominant player at his position. However, a concern with the former University of Georgia star is his ability to be a three-down player and not just a run stuffer.

Round 2, Pick 45: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

Ebiketie’s stock has seemed to be rising in recent weeks, so getting him at No. 45 would be great value for a Ravens team that needs edge rusher depth. The former Nittany Lion is more of a speed rusher at this point, and can be used situationally as a pass rusher. However, he has plenty of room to grow into a far more well-balanced player.

Round 3, Pick 76: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Walker moves extremely well for his size, and can get to the second level with ease. He can sometimes get overpowered by more physical rushers, but he was a staple on the Penn State offensive line, and would be a quality option for Baltimore as tackle depth on Day 2.

Round 3, Pick 100: Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

Salyer is a versatile offensive lineman that projects inside at the NFL level. He can also move out to tackle if needed, so the Ravens could deploy him in multiple different spots. He was a difference maker on the Georgia offensive line over the course of his college career.

Round 4, Pick 110: Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas

Brown is extremely sticky in coverage, and always seems to be around the ball, ready to make a play. Baltimore doesn’t have much cornerback depth outside of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters at the moment, so Brown would be a worthwhile investment as a player who can make an immediate impact while growing his game

Round 4: Pick 119: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Haskins can do a little bit of everything on the football field as a running back, and was extremely successful during his time with the Wolverines. He also excels in pass protection, which is an added bonus for any player who could become the Ravens’ third running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Round 4, Pick 128: Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

Jones is a smaller cornerback, only standing at around 5-foot-11. However, he more than held his own on the outside during his college career. He projects a bit better playing in the slot at the NFL level, but his resumé speaks for himself if a team wants to use him on the boundary.

Round 4, Pick 139: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Ross is a big-bodied receiver with through the roof potential. However, injuries were a key storyline during his days at Clemson, so there are still a few unknowns about just how good he can be. With the Ravens already having a phenomenal group of young wideouts, taking a chance on Ross feels like it could be a worthwhile move.

Round 4, Pick 141: Jack Sanborn, ILB, Wisconson

Sanborn was a solid contributor at Wisconsin, and can blitz at a very high level. He also offers some versatility at the inside linebacker position, and with Baltimore needing a bit more depth there, Sanborn could fill a spot as a special teamer early on.

Round 5, Pick 196: Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Bellinger is regarded more as a blocker than a pass catcher, but can do both well. He has very solid hands, and while he doesn’t get a massive amount of separation he is a player that could fill the No. 3 tight end role nicely behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle.