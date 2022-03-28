Blind Midwest Teen Makes Free Throw and Fans Go Wild [VIDEO]

Here is a look at the 2022 All-Blade girls basketball team. ■ Key stats: Thrash is Elmwood’s career scoring (2,010) and rebounding (719) leader. She played a pivotal role in Elmwood’s 20-4 season as she averaged 22.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 6.2 steals per game this season. The two-time Northern Buckeye Conference player of the year shot 53 percent from the field, 21 percent from the 3-point range, and 80 percent from the free-throw line. In Thrash’s four-year career, she’s a four-time first team All-NBC pick, twice a first team all-district player, the 2022 all-district co-player of the year, and 2022 first team All-Ohio and the district’s nominee for Ms. Basketball.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO