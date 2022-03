If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. On Monday, March 14, the Ryan Reynolds time travel movie The Adam Project, about an adult man who teams up with his child self to save the world, takes the No. 1 spot. The rest of the top 5 is filled out by all the same stuff from last week (The Last Kingdom, Pieces of Her, Good Girls, and Inventing Anna), but new to the list are Life After Death with Tyler Henry at No. 6 and the recently released fourth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive at No. 8. Most importantly, Shrek is still hanging in there, coming in at No. 10 today.

TV SHOWS ・ 15 DAYS AGO