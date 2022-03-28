ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on RBs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards

By Kevin Oestreicher
 1 day ago
The Baltimore Ravens lost their entire running back room before the 2021 season began, as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all suffered serious injuries before the year began. The Baltimore run game subsequently struggled, and it will be a sight for sore eyes to see the Ravens’ injured running backs return to the field.

During a press conference at the annual league meetings, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh took a plethora of questions from the media, and provided very informative answers. When he was asked about Dobbins and Edwards, Harbaugh said that he’s excited to see both back on the field, but they’ll wait and see as to when either will return.

Both Dobbins and Edwards tore their ACLs, an injury that takes a while to work back from. Modern medicine has made the ailment easier to recovery from, but even after recovery it can sometimes be difficult for players to feel like themselves for a bit. Harbaugh’s comments indicate that the team will play it safe with their two star running backs, and make sure that they feel all the way back before thrusting them into action.

IN THIS ARTICLE
