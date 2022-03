The National Trust has bought a 350-acre farm on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast that includes a set of “speed dating” caves, which attract thousands of bats every year.The 4.4-mile stretch of coastline is home to the Winspit caves, where 15 of Britain’s native bat species flock each autumn for a night of mating. For rare species, such as the serotine and barbastelle bats, this is critical to the health of their populations. Some bats come from as far as 40 miles away.The caves are also used for winter hibernation for some of the UK’s rarest bats such as the greater horseshoe.The...

