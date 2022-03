Devin Haney is running out of time. BoxingScene.com has learned that if the unbeaten WBC world lightweight champion wants an opportunity to become boxing’s fully unified lightweight champion June 5, he’ll have to accept a deal as soon as possible from George Kambosos Jr.’s promoter, Lou DiBella. Executives for DAZN and DiBella have been unable to reach a deal for that streaming service to carry a Kambosos-Haney fight in two months from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO