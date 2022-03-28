Hill Country fires contained after dry conditions spark blazes

Two wildfires hit Kerr County over the weekend. (Algimantas Barzdzius / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm)

Kerr County fire departments battled two blazes over the weekend as a result of high winds and dry conditions in the Hill Country. Both fires are almost 100% contained as of Monday, March 28, according to Kerr County officials.

A wildfire east of Kerrville, north of SH 27 on Sakewitz Lane and Wilson Creek Road between Comfort and Center Point, began on the afternoon of Saturday, March 26.

"It's contained, but we still have Texas Forest Service crews there today mopping it up," said Kerr County Emergency Service Management Coordinator William Thomas. "We should have it completely done by the end of the day."

The Sakewitz fire is 95% contained and has burned 160 acres, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System. Multiple area fire departments worked to contain the fires and the Texas A&M Forest Services assisted with two bulldozers and a helicopter.

"When you get low humidity like on Saturday afternoon, high winds and a heavy fuel load, that's just a recipe for a big wildfire," Thomas said. Thomas added that the fire was caused by a lawn mower.

Local fire departments dealt with a second fire on Sunday, March 27, north of Kerrville near Mountain Home on Crooked Creek and 479. They were dispatched to the area around 3:25 p.m. Fourteen homes were threatened, but the volunteer fire departments were able to prevent damage to those homes.

The Crooked Creek fire burned about 150 acres. Thomas said the Texas Forest Services incident commander on the scene told him the fire was 100% contained as of 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

Erin O'Connor, Texas A&M Forest Services lead public information officer, confirmed the Crooked Creek fire began by a lawn mower hitting a rock and causing a spark on Sunday. She said the crews will stay in the area until all of the hot spots have been extinguished.

