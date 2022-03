SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel visited the DOT Caring Center in Saginaw Monday to learn more about their Medication Assistance Treatment Program. “Given the fact that you’re going to have these localities having an infusion of dollars [sic] and won’t necessarily know how to spend it correctly, you know, we don’t want them taken in by snake oil salesmen and it’s nice to, to be able to suggest to them ‘Well, you might want to pop over in Saginaw, listen to what they’re doing over there,’” Nessel said.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO