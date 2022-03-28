ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU launches first WTO challenge against Britain over green subsidies

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union has launched its first ever challenge against Britain at the World Trade Organization over its former member’s green subsidy scheme.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the EU’s 27 members, said that criteria used by the British government in awarding subsidies for offshore wind power projects favoured British content.

“This violates the WTO’s core tenet that imports must be able to compete on an equal footing with domestic products and harms EU suppliers, including many SMEs, in the green energy sector,” the Commission said.

It also said the practice would increase the cost of production and risk slowing down the deployment of green energy.

The European Union had raised its concerns to Britain, but not got a satisfactory response, it said.

WTO challenges start with a formal 60-day period of consultations between the parties. If they do not resolve the dispute, the EU can request that a WTO panel rule on the matter. The WTO typically take years to resolve disputes.

Related
BBC

US rolls back Trump-era tariffs on UK steel

The US has agreed to ease Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium shipments, resolving an issue that had strained relations between the allies. The move follows earlier deals with the European Union and Japan over the controversial taxes, which were imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 in the name of national security.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S, EU, allies block Belarus' bid to join WTO

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - The United States, the European Union and largely western allies have blocked Belarus' bid to join the World Trade Organization, saying its complicity in Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes it unfit for membership in the global trade group. G7 countries and allies have already stripped...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Britain Aligns With EU on Delaying Basel Bank Capital Rules

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England said on Monday it planned to delay implementing a final set of post-financial crisis capital requirements for banks until January 2025, bringing Britain in line with the European Union in a move that banks welcomed. Tough bank capital reforms were agreed at a global...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Poland, Sweden, Estonia, Malta block EU minimum corporate tax deal

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - Poland, Sweden, Estonia and Malta blocked on Tuesday a French-proposed compromise on how to implement minimum corporate tax across the European Union, dealing a blow to the global overhaul of cross-border tax rules. As tax issues require unanimous backing in the 27-nation European Union, French...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Brexit: more than 7,000 finance jobs have left London for EU, EY finds

More than 7,000 finance jobs have moved from London to the EU as a result of Brexit, down 400 from the total anticipated in December, the consultants EY have said. While the total is well down on the 12,500 job moves forecast by firms in 2016, when Britain voted to leave the bloc, more could follow, EY said in its latest Brexit tracker.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

With Eye on China, EU Sets Rules to Force Open Tenders

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union agreed on Monday new rules to limit access to its 2 trillion euros ($2.2 trillion) worth of public tenders in a move designed to pressure countries such as China to open up their markets. The rules are part of an EU push to develop a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Allies join G7's WTO stance towards Russia - EU trade chief

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - Nine other countries have joined the G7 nations in stripping Moscow of its privileged trade treatment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday. The G7 nations announced on Friday they were revoking Russia's "most favoured nation" (MFN) status, clearing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Climate activists blockade shipping company in solidarity with Ukraine

Climate activists have blockaded a global shipping company in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.The campaigners, from a number of different groups, are demanding an end to gas shipping that they say is fuelling the invasion of Ukraine.Four activists have locked themselves to four bikes and another to a gas canister outside the headquarters of Seapeak in Glasgow, while three activists are sitting on the ground and blocking the office.Others are displaying banners reading “Stop Shipping War” and “Make Renewables Not War”. Blue and yellow smoke flares, representing the colours of the Ukrainian flag, have also been set off.The campaigners...
PROTESTS
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU green gas fight flares up over 'amber' label plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Tensions among policymakers are rising over a European Union plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green, with experts who are advising the EU Commission asking for a new “amber” label for investments that are not fully sustainable. The Commission last month proposed including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

EU imposes fourth set of sanctions against Russia over invasion

The exact details of the latest package of sanctions will only be known upon publication in the EU’s official journal. The European Union has announced that the 27-nation bloc has approved a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. France, which holds the EU...
POLITICS
Reuters

Britain launches free trade talks with Canada

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Canada launched talks on a new free trade deal on Thursday, as Britain’s trade minister visited her Canadian counterpart to try to deepen ties already worth $25 billion. Britain said the talks would aim to build on a trade continuity agreement with Canada, which...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

