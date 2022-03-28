ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How I Host Iftar Without Freaking Out

By Zaynab Issa
Bon Appétit
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHosting a dinner party is stressful. And hosting iftar? That’s on a whole other level. Like with any other dinner, there’s the desire to feed people delicious food. But then there's the added pressure of cooking while fasting (that’s right, no tasting), all while knowing that this is your very hungry...

www.bonappetit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bon Appétit

Kendra Makes Skillet Cheesesteak

Join Kendra Vaculin from the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen as she prepares her skillet cheesesteak recipe. Pickled peppers are the secret star of this one-skillet dish, lending acidity and just the right amount of heat to compliment the pleasantly bitter broccoli rabe. See the full recipe here: https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/skillet-cheesesteak-with-broccoli-rabe. Looking...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Afghan Pasta

Driven by my perpetual craving for the delicate yet hearty Afghan dumplings known as mantu, I recently stumbled across Afghan pasta (also called Afghan macaroni). It features all the same flavors I’ve come to know and love from enjoying mantu at dinner parties and in restaurants but requires far fewer dishes and way less time, making it manageable for a low-key iftar or other dinner party. This version features a deeply savory meat sauce spiced with cumin and coriander and is topped with a garlicky, minty yogurt sauce. I love using pappardelle, but feel free to use rigatoni, penne, or any other pasta shape that loves a thick meat sauce. —Zaynab Issa.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

How to Eat, Drink, and Entertain Like a Parisian

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When American food writer Rebekah Peppler moved to France in 2015, she wasn’t quite sold on the romantic ideal that lures most visitors. “Paris had always been in the back of my mind, not so much as this fantasy city but a place that I would have to live for my job at some point,” Peppler says. Several years after earning a pastry arts degree at New York’s erstwhile French Culinary Institute, Peppler journeyed to the City of Light in search of greater work opportunities. Since then life in Paris has burgeoned more than just her career. “France has taught me that food brings people together, but the connection happens whether there’s a meal on the table or not,” she says.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

My Mom’s Time-Saving Trick for Superfast Uttapam

What’s better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy you don’t need one. In It’s That Simple, we talk you through the dishes we make with our eyes closed. Today, uttapam pancakes. While I love a thick, fluffy stack of pancakes with syrup dripping down...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iftar#New York City#Hot Milk#Potato Salad#Cooking#Muslims#Virgo
Bon Appétit

For Wok-Cooked Flavor Without the Wok, Toast Your Salt

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Food Lab author and GoPro-wearing kitchen icon J. Kenji López-Alt announced his new cookbook, The Wok, my first reaction was unadulterated excitement. My second was regret because after a messy roommate divorce, I no longer have a wok in my kitchen. Still, as a long-time fan of López-Alt’s work and a collector of cookbooks, I picked up a copy of The Wok to see what I could glean.
RECIPES
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its Latest Banana Bread Treat

There may be no sweet more classic for dipping into your coffee than crispy biscotti. These popular cookies are an Italian confection with an extra hard, crunchy texture that softens when dipped into a warm beverage. Their name derives from the Latin term for "twice baked," per NPR. While these cookies can be flavored with a variety of ingredients, from chocolate to almonds, Trader Joe's just launched a new biscotti flavor that even dutiful cookie eaters may not have seen before.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
InsideHook

Scientists Figured Out How to Make Pizza Without Yeast

Whether you’re getting a slice from a local pizzeria, sitting down for a fancier pizza during a night out or making a pizza at home, it’s hard to underestimate the importance of fresh yeast. As anyone who’s faced the challenges posed by expired yeast can attest, if you don’t get the yeast right, you’re probably not going to have a great meal.
FOOD & DRINKS
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Would You Freak Out: Live Bugs Found Hiding in Your Hair?

What would you do? What would you do if someone told you that you had a spider in your beard or hair? What if you were the person that saw the spider, would you tell the person or just scream? I for one am terrified of them, but this is a real situation that happened in my household recently. For anyone afraid of spiders, especially the one with the beard or hair, it is a nightmare situation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Recipes
Bon Appétit

How Bonnie's Chef Calvin Eng Chills Out (And Makes Time For Reality TV)

‘Super Like’ is our series on the food people we’re crushing on—and think you might be too. First up, get to know Calvin Eng, the chef-owner of Bonnie’s in Brooklyn. Calvin Eng considers himself more of an endurance athlete than a chef. “In the restaurant business, you've got to stay in shape,” he laughs. “You're always running around, moving.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Bon Appétit

Creamy Bucatini With Roasted Seaweed

I present to you what my family calls “gim pasta”: a simple, perfect, little black dress of a pantry dish featuring chewy bucatini, gim (seasoned roasted seaweed), and cream. These noodles really speak for themselves, in large part because they remind me of the seaside flavors of a shrimp Alfredo but without the shellfish. This is, perhaps more than any of the other gim dishes in this book, a blatant concretization of my mantra: Roasted seaweed is more than just snack. It’s a powerhouse ingredient. If you can't find gim, which is already seasoned, you can use toasted nori instead—just add a bit more salt and sesame oil. —Eric Kim.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Do You Really Need to Bake With a Scale?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In Baking Hows, Whys, and WTFs, food editor Shilpa Uskokovic will answer your burning baking questions and share her tips and tricks for perfect sweets. Today, do you really need to bake with a scale?
RETAIL
Bon Appétit

Andy Baraghani’s Essential Kitchen Tools

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In this excerpt from his upcoming cookbook The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress, Andy Baraghani discusses the kitchen tools he reaches for again and again.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

To Eat Well in Mexico City, Start by Living Like a Local

I was born and raised in Mexico City, so it’s been really exciting over the past decade to see its popularity explode internationally. As the managing partner of Cosme in New York and L.A.’s Damian, I prefer the kinds of spots that are a little less obvious, ones that show a bit more local flavor. Ciudad de México (or CDMX) is one of the largest cities in the world, juxtaposing really old, traditional institutions that have been doing the same thing forever with newer restaurants that are pushing the boundaries. Nothing reflects the city’s character today like this combination of the classic and the avant-garde. From street food to the fanciest dining rooms, you can have incredible experiences at every price point without ever sacrificing flavor. My advice: Make two or three reservations, then spend the rest of the time eating and living like a local.
RESTAURANTS
Bon Appétit

Sparkly Red Velvet Cookies

If you love red velvet cake, this easy one-bowl red velvet cookie recipe has your name written all over it. The cookies have just the right balance of crispy edges, soft middles, and big chocolate flavor, with the prettiest shade of red in the land and crunchy sparkle from sanding sugar. In addition to requiring no special equipment, you won’t need to refrigerate this cookie dough or let it rest before baking, making it perfect for when you need a cookie right away. Gel food coloring works best to achieve the deep red color—plus, it won’t affect the texture of the final cookies the way liquid food coloring does (if the dough is too wet, the cookies will spread upon baking, resulting in less chewy cookies with crackle-less tops—a tragedy on both fronts). And while any brand of sanding sugar is fine, we’ve found that the Betty Crocker brand delivers the most vibrant, sparkly finish (you’ll definitely end up with red-stained fingers no matter which sugar you use, but that’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make). —Jessie Sheehan.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Mango-Lime Spritzer

Inspired by my favorite springtime snack—ripe mangoes with lime, chili powder, and salt—this refreshing nonalcoholic beverage is equal parts tangy and sweet. Rimming a glass with Tajín makes this drink extra-festive, but you can also simply sprinkle some over the top to get that tart, spicy kick. If you can’t get your hands on Tajín, a simple mix of 2 parts chile powder to 1 part kosher salt will do the trick. —Zaynab Issa.
RETAIL
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
RELIGION
Bon Appétit

Fully Loaded Carrot Muffins

This is the wholesome fruit- and veggie-packed carrot muffin you’ll be thankful to have around on busy mornings when you need breakfast to go. It’s inspired by the signature add-ins of a good morning glory muffin, such as nuts, raisins, lots of grated carrots, and warm spices like cinnamon and ginger. The whole wheat flour and unsweetened applesauce keep this carrot muffin recipe squarely in breakfast (and out of dessert) territory—sorry cream cheese frosting, you’re needed elsewhere. Be sure to use pure applesauce with no added sugar, otherwise the muffins will be too sweet. If you have a food processor with a grater attachment, by all means bust it out to make quick work of shredding the carrots. —Christina Chaey.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy