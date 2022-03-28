ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Voight Defends Will Smith After Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars: ‘He’s a Great Man’

By Joe Rutland
 1 day ago
Actor Jon Voight has come out in defense of Will Smith, who slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars on Sunday night. Voight, who also has had a career filled with movie roles, made his comments in light of what took place at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Actor Jon Voight Says That He Knows Oscars Winner Will Smith ‘Very Well’

“I know Will very well and I love him, he’s a great man,” Voight said of Will Smith in an interview on the Oscars red carpet, according to a clip on Good Morning Britain. “If anyone insulted my wife, I would be pretty angry too.” The situation grew tense when Smith walked onto the stage at the 94th Oscars and slapped Rock on the face.

The comedian had just made a joke about a sequel to “G.I Jane” and Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a bald head. Pinkett Smith has openly discussed her issues around hair loss and alopecia, which affects her hair loss issues a whole lot.

Pinkett Smith is rolling her eyes, according to video of the event, after hearing Chris Rock’s joke. Will Smith was laughing but then decided to take to the stage. “Take my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth,” Smith reportedly shouted from his seat after the altercation took place. We get more from Fox News about this story.

Smith Wins Oscar For Best Actor, Apologies To Academy and Nominees

Smith was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor for his leading role in “King Richard” later that night. The actor, who has had quite a career, did deliver an acceptance speech filled with tears and emotion.

“I wanna apologize to the Academy,” Smith said while holding his Oscar. “I wanna apologize to all my fellow nominees.

“This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine light on all of the people. Love will make you do crazy things.”

Needless to say, the Academy did not seem pleased with the incident. They issued a response on social media after the viral moment. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the tweet read. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

As of Monday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department is not investigating the altercation. There had been some discussion on social media about the incident being something that would face police scrutiny. In conclusion, movies in Jon Voight’s career include “Midnight Cowboy,” “Coming Home,” “The Champ,” and “Heat.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

