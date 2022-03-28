ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for March 21-27?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
Who was the Murfreesboro area high school boys athlete of the week for March 21-27?

You can vote below.

Nominees are Oakland's Cale Vinson, Riverdale's Jackson Underwood, Central Magnet's Adam Apigian and Luke Chabot, MTCS' Eli Wilson and Brooks Jones, Eagleville's Tanner Mabry, Siegel's Matt Kirby, Rockvale's Caden Trigg and La Vergne's Jordan Beslin.

The poll will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

