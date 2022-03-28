ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

VOTE: Who was the Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week for March 21-27?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 1 day ago

Who was the Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week for March 21-27?

You can vote below.

Nominees are Rockvale's Mary Beth Bryan, MTCS' Rose Davis, Oakland's Cheyenne Lester, Siegel's Reagan Duran, Eagleville's Addisyn Linton, Smyrna's Brylee Bartley and Stewarts Creek's Grace Fujino.

The poll will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll doesn't appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

